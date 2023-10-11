Warmth will eventually lead to storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures across NE Kansas shot up to the middle to upper 80s this afternoon, for a day that was nearly 15° above the average for middle October!

Lows overnight will also be very warm, only getting down to the middle 60s. Looking head towards this weekend though, there are some big changes in the forecast.

Tomorrow we will see highs a little bit lower in the upper 70s/lower 80s with winds increasing to about 25 to 30 mph, gusting as high as 40! Gusty conditions will proceed an interesting Thursday night, as we closely monitor the chance for severe storms.

Right now, the timeframe for most storms to develop would be after 6 PM. Storms will likely develop to the west of NE Kansas, slowly moving east through our area over a few hours. While many of these storms will be scattered to isolated, the confidence of said storms maturing to a severe level is high. The main threats will be gusty winds, and large hail, with a much slighter risk of tornadic activity.

Outdoor plans for Thursday should be planned around this event. Those of us attending the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos will likely not experience any interruptions during the game. However, any fans returning to NE Kansas on the drive back may encounter some of the storms.

After midnight, the chance for any rain will be low and much cooler temperatures will be left in the storms wake. Highs for Friday are only expected to reach towards the upper 50s with low temperatures back in the thirties to 40s range.

Rain chances this weekend and for the start of next week remain quite low.

