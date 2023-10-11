Trial begins for man accused of October 2022 attempted murder in Emporia

Logan Casteel
Logan Casteel(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trial of a man accused of the attempted murder of a Fredonia man following a shooting in Emporia in October 2022 is now underway.

Court records indicate that the trial in the case of The State of Kansas vs. Logan Dale Casteel began on Tuesday, Oct. 10, as jury selections and opening arguments filled the morning. Testimonies began after lunch.

Casteel is accused of an October 2022 shooting Emporia that left 38-year-old Justin Smith, of Fredonia, with serious injuries. Casteel remained at large for four days as police sought him in connection of the incident. He was arrested on Oct. 24, after he was seen at a university apartment complex.

Casteel has been charged with attempted murder in the first degree for the incident. His trial was originally set for July, however, it was continued to October. The trial is expected to continue through Friday.

