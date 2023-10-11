TPD investigating 28th homicide after a SW Topeka shooting

Topeka Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 1200 block of Clay in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 1200 block of Clay in Topeka, Kan.(Jovarie Downing/WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities are investigating this year’s 28th homicide after a shooting in Southwest Topeka occurred Wednesday night.

On October 11, 2023, at 5:43 p.m., officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of SW Clay St.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene. This incident is being investigated as a homicide, and further details will be released as the investigation allows.

