TPD: City remains at 27 homicides despite hit-and-run fatality

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite an open hit-and-run fatality investigation that has yet to yield any arrests, only 27 homicide investigations have taken place in the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the city has only recorded 27 homicides so far in 2023. The complete autopsy report for a hit-and-run collision in late May was recently received which declared the death an accident.

Victim of Topeka hit-and-run passes away, officials identify him as a local

Just after 10 p.m. on May 24, first responders were called to SW 21st and Seabrook Ave. with reports of a hit-and-run. They found a dark-colored passenger vehicle had hit Darryl L. Coleman, 63, of Topeka, and sped off.

Coleman was taken to a local hospital, however, he was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

TPD noted that unless a fatality from a crash happens while a felony is committed, the death is not considered a homicide. Investigators do not consider the May 24 death a homicide. However, the investigation into the incident remains ongoing by the Accident Reconstruction Unit.

As of Oct. 11, no arrests have been made in connection to the hit-and-run investigation. The driver remains at large. Anyone with information about the collision should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

For a full list of open and closed homicide investigations in Topeka in 2023, click HERE.

