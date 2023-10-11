Topeka’s 27th homicide leaves residents with waning feelings of safety

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania ave. Tuesday night.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania ave. Tuesday night.(bay 1 | none)
By Callie Holthaus
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Topeka records its 27th homicide of 2023, some residents of the Capital City are left with waning feelings of safety.

“It’s out of control,” says Topeka resident Walter Koester. “There is no reason for violence.”

Topeka police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of south east Pennsylvania ave. just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Koester says he heard the shots ring out as he sat in his backyard.

“They just kept firing and firing and firing but was point I was on the phone with law enforcement,” he says. “And I can hear the sirens going there. And the shooting continued until it finally stopped.”

When police arrived at the scene they found 17-year-old Victor Carlton suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“27 homicides this year, that’s ridiculous” said Koester.

In a statement, USD 501 expressed ‘tremendous sadness’ at the loss of Carlton, who attended school virtually.

Mental health teams are available to attend to students and staff needs during this time.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made or suspect information released.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

