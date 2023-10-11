Topeka moves another step forward in Hotel Topeka management project

(none)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another step has been taken in Topeka’s acquisition of the Hotel Topeka.

The City Council Tuesday night approved a contract for a consulting agency being placed in charge of managing the hotel as an asset. REV-PAR International, Inc. is tasked with developing a strategy for the hotel and potentially selecting its manager.

REV-PAR International, Inc. was awarded up to $372,300, and expenses estimated at $144,000 per year. An overall strategy is expected within six weeks, with management and brand selection coming in 8-10 weeks. REV-PAR will maintain pre-opening services for an assumed 18 months.

You can view the full contract here.

