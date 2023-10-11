Topeka Council hears results, stories of alternative sentencing program

Topeka is one of three cities in Kansas to offer such a program, established in 2015.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City Council members got a status check of Topeka’s alternative sentencing program.

Topeka is one of three cities in Kansas to offer such a program, established in 2015. It’s a specialized docket designed for defendants experiencing mental health challenges, putting them through a 12-month program including treatment, regular drug testing and court appearances, and efforts to establish positive changes in their employment and housing situations.

The council heard from participants that say it changed their lives.

“I was running from post to post. It helps you structure yourself, keeps you accountable,” Bryan, a program participant, said. “I am grateful for that, for the relationships this court has helped me build, the structure they have helped me build, for the hope they’ve given me and countless others that we wouldn’t have had with any other court. ASC is not just ‘Alternative Sentencing Court.’ It’s a network. It’s a network for mental health.”

Council members praised the speakers’ bravery and compassion to share such personal stories.

