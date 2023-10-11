Topeka City Council updated on early Homeless Initiative discussions

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders of Topeka’s Homeless Initiative say discussions have been fruitful as meetings continue with the consulting agency hired earlier this year.

TPD Major Jana Kizzar and Housing Navigator Irma Faudoa are at the helm of the effort. They say the groups involved have already developed a strategy to work off of as the 8-month initiative moves along.

City Council members want the group to make sure the public is able to keep up with the conversation.

“The disconnect in maybe what the media knows and may not know, and what Sheriff Hill may or may not know, I think is very important to try to bridge,” Christina Valdivia-Alcala said. “What it does is send mixed messages that we don’t know what we’re doing. Folks need to understand that don’t watch City Council, that we’re actually working together on this.”

“Sometimes people will buttonhole any of us on the council,” Karen Hiller said in asking for a way to contact the group, “and say ‘have you thought about this’ or ‘what’s happening,’ and such and such.”

Any questions or suggestions can be sent directly to the group through email, to HomelessInitiative@Topeka.org

