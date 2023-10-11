Topeka City Council Dist. 6: Craig Dunstan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters head to the polls Nov. 7 to decide their city council and commission and school board races.

In Topeka, even-numbered council districts are on the ballot. We’ve invited those candidates to spend a few minutes on Eye on NE Kansas.

District 6 candidate Craig Dunstan visited Wednesday. Dunstan has lived in Topeka most of his life. He says boosting safety, improving street and water infrastructure, and safety are his main reasons for seeking the council seat.

District 6 covers an area roughly between SW Washburn and Gage, and from SW 6th to 29th. Incumbent Hannah Naeger is not seeking reelection.

Marcus Miller also is seeking the District 6 seat. He visited Eye on NE Kansas Oct. 3.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.