Topeka City Council Dist. 6: Craig Dunstan

In Topeka, even-numbered council districts are on the Nov. 7 ballot.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters head to the polls Nov. 7 to decide their city council and commission and school board races.

District 6 candidate Craig Dunstan visited Wednesday. Dunstan has lived in Topeka most of his life. He says boosting safety, improving street and water infrastructure, and safety are his main reasons for seeking the council seat.

District 6 covers an area roughly between SW Washburn and Gage, and from SW 6th to 29th. Incumbent Hannah Naeger is not seeking reelection.

Marcus Miller also is seeking the District 6 seat. He visited Eye on NE Kansas Oct. 3.

