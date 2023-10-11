Topeka church to hold 19th annual Greek Food Festival on Saturday

Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 2516 S.W. Huntoon, will have its 19th annual Greek Food...
Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 2516 S.W. Huntoon, will have its 19th annual Greek Food Festival and open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church will welcome the community for its 19th annual Greek Food Festival and open house this coming weekend.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 2516 S.W. Huntoon.

The food festival will include lamb gyros, chicken souvlakia and vegetarian falafel dinners; baklava; spanikopita; dolmades; hummus and pita; Greek olives; and Feta cheese. Greek coffee and homemade pastries also will be available.

The cost is $18 for combination plates, with other items priced individually.

Proceeds will go towards the church’s building fund, with a new structure to be located in an area southwest of S.E. 37th and Adams in southeast Topeka.

Rose Press, one of the original members of the Sts. Peter and Paul congregation, said the food festival will offer an array of time-honored Greek food delicacies.

Attendees also will be able to visit with church members to learn more about Orthodox Christianity.

The Rev. Nikolai Meyers, pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, said the congregation continues to grow. He said individuals and young families are attracted to the church’s traditional forms of worship which he said date back to the early Christian church of the 1st Century.

Church leaders also noted that the church continues to assist 22 Ukrainian refugee families in the Topeka area, with the possibility of more coming to the capital city.

The new building, church leaders say, will help provide the space and resources needed to help these families, and provide an adequate community gathering place.

The church also is offering English language classes every Monday and Thursday evening to assist Ukranian adults and children in Topeka. For more information, visit https://www.peterandpaul.net.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves teen dead as 27th homicide recorded
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Charles Collins
Assault leads to rape arrest of man found be in violation of protection order

Latest News

Washburn University is inviting the community to participate in Trick or Treat Off the Street.
Washburn University invites community to Trick or Treat Off the Street
FILE
Herington Hospital closure highlighted as Gov. campaigns for Medicaid expansion
Lane closures will be in place as the City of Topeka works on street project along Fairlawn Rd.
Lane closure in place as City of Topeka works on street project along Fairlawn Rd.
Lake Shawnee’s annual fall trout stocking is set for Oct. 25.
Shawnee County Parks and Rec sets Lake Shawnee’s annual trout stocking
FILE
TPD: City remains at 27 homicides despite hit-and-run fatality