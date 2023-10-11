Topeka church to hold 19th annual Greek Food Festival on Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church will welcome the community for its 19th annual Greek Food Festival and open house this coming weekend.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 2516 S.W. Huntoon.

The food festival will include lamb gyros, chicken souvlakia and vegetarian falafel dinners; baklava; spanikopita; dolmades; hummus and pita; Greek olives; and Feta cheese. Greek coffee and homemade pastries also will be available.

The cost is $18 for combination plates, with other items priced individually.

Proceeds will go towards the church’s building fund, with a new structure to be located in an area southwest of S.E. 37th and Adams in southeast Topeka.

Rose Press, one of the original members of the Sts. Peter and Paul congregation, said the food festival will offer an array of time-honored Greek food delicacies.

Attendees also will be able to visit with church members to learn more about Orthodox Christianity.

The Rev. Nikolai Meyers, pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, said the congregation continues to grow. He said individuals and young families are attracted to the church’s traditional forms of worship which he said date back to the early Christian church of the 1st Century.

Church leaders also noted that the church continues to assist 22 Ukrainian refugee families in the Topeka area, with the possibility of more coming to the capital city.

The new building, church leaders say, will help provide the space and resources needed to help these families, and provide an adequate community gathering place.

The church also is offering English language classes every Monday and Thursday evening to assist Ukranian adults and children in Topeka. For more information, visit https://www.peterandpaul.net.

