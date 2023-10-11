TFI Family Services raises over $65,000 from golf fundraising tournament

TFI Family Services LLC officials said the Tee Off FORE Kids tournament raised over $65,000...
TFI Family Services LLC officials said the Tee Off FORE Kids tournament raised over $65,000 with all proceeds benefiting local children in foster care.(TFI Family Services LLC)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI Family Services raised over $65,000 from golf fundraising tournament.

TFI Family Services LLC (TFI) officials said they hosted their annual golf fundraising tournament at Firekeeper Golf Course this past week.

TFI officials indicated the Tee Off FORE Kids tournament included 18 teams and 72 participants. The event raised over $65,000 with all proceeds benefiting local children in foster care.

TFI officials said proceeds from the event will go directly to the TFI Kids Fund, which helps provide above and beyond what kids in foster care need. This fund furnishes things like braces, school supplies, prom dresses and more, bringing dignity and normalcy to children who find themselves uprooted from home.

“The generosity of our donors not only made a significant impact on the lives of the kids we serve, but it reminds us of the kindness and goodness in the world,” said TFI Fund Development Director Steven Mandeville. “We are grateful for the support.”

TFI CEO and President Michael Patrick said the fundraiser continues to grow.

“Every year, this fundraiser continues to grow, illustrating the ever-present generosity of our partners and donors,” said Patrick. “Each and every day, our staff go above and beyond to strengthen families and it is so meaningful when community partners come alongside us in support of our mission.”

TFI officials indicated the Miller Group was the title sponsor for the fundraiser with 26 generous sponsors making the day a success. TFI is one of the largest family service providers in the state of Kansas. TFI currently employs approximately 575 staff in Kansas, who in FY 23, served approximately 3,807 Kansas children in foster care.

TFI officials noted anyone interested in learning how to help local children in foster care, please contact smandeville@tfifamily.org or give online. Want to do more? Become a foster parent and drastically change the lives of children in foster care. Visit tfifamily.org or call 833-7FOSTER to get started today.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves teen dead as 27th homicide recorded
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Charles Collins
Assault leads to rape arrest of man found be in violation of protection order

Latest News

Logan Casteel
Trial begins for man accused of October 2022 attempted murder in Emporia
Washburn University is inviting the community to participate in Trick or Treat Off the Street.
Washburn University invites community to Trick or Treat Off the Street
FILE
Herington Hospital closure highlighted as Gov. campaigns for Medicaid expansion
Lane closures will be in place as the City of Topeka works on street project along Fairlawn Rd.
Lane closure in place as City of Topeka works on street project along Fairlawn Rd.