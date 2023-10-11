TFI Family Services raises over $65,000 from golf fundraising tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI Family Services raised over $65,000 from golf fundraising tournament.

TFI Family Services LLC (TFI) officials said they hosted their annual golf fundraising tournament at Firekeeper Golf Course this past week.

TFI officials indicated the Tee Off FORE Kids tournament included 18 teams and 72 participants. The event raised over $65,000 with all proceeds benefiting local children in foster care.

TFI officials said proceeds from the event will go directly to the TFI Kids Fund, which helps provide above and beyond what kids in foster care need. This fund furnishes things like braces, school supplies, prom dresses and more, bringing dignity and normalcy to children who find themselves uprooted from home.

“The generosity of our donors not only made a significant impact on the lives of the kids we serve, but it reminds us of the kindness and goodness in the world,” said TFI Fund Development Director Steven Mandeville. “We are grateful for the support.”

TFI CEO and President Michael Patrick said the fundraiser continues to grow.

“Every year, this fundraiser continues to grow, illustrating the ever-present generosity of our partners and donors,” said Patrick. “Each and every day, our staff go above and beyond to strengthen families and it is so meaningful when community partners come alongside us in support of our mission.”

TFI officials indicated the Miller Group was the title sponsor for the fundraiser with 26 generous sponsors making the day a success. TFI is one of the largest family service providers in the state of Kansas. TFI currently employs approximately 575 staff in Kansas, who in FY 23, served approximately 3,807 Kansas children in foster care.

TFI officials noted anyone interested in learning how to help local children in foster care, please contact smandeville@tfifamily.org or give online. Want to do more? Become a foster parent and drastically change the lives of children in foster care. Visit tfifamily.org or call 833-7FOSTER to get started today.

