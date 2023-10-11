Swatting call draws large response to Dillons in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you saw a large police presence at a west wichita Dillons store on Wednesday, the Wichita Police Department said it was the result of a swatting call.

Police said a call came into city hall Wednesday afternoon, and the caller claimed there was an active shooter at the Dillons located at Central and West.

The call was transferred to 911, and it was quickly determined that it was a swatting call.

An investigation is underway to try to determine who made the call.

