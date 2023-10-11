Swatting call draws large response to Dillons in west Wichita

Dillons
Dillons
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you saw a large police presence at a west wichita Dillons store on Wednesday, the Wichita Police Department said it was the result of a swatting call.

Police said a call came into city hall Wednesday afternoon, and the caller claimed there was an active shooter at the Dillons located at Central and West.

The call was transferred to 911, and it was quickly determined that it was a swatting call.

An investigation is underway to try to determine who made the call.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves teen dead as 27th homicide recorded
Topeka Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 1200 block of Clay in Topeka, Kan.
TPD investigating 28th homicide after a Topeka shooting
FILE - In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas' Silvio De Sousa reaches for a rebound during...
Jayhawks to face probation for alleged NCAA recruitment scandal, lose banner
Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
Armondo Suypol
Sex trafficking of a teen, sexual assault land Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 10-12-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 10-12-23
FILE
Driver taken to hospital after semi pulls out in front of SUV along Highway 77
FILE
Those in search of Randy Leach hope new feature will uncover new information
FILE
Rollover near I-70 lane closure sends driver to hospital after attempt to brake
Topeka Police say an 18-year-old is the victim in the city’s 28th homicide of the year.
Idenity of SW Clay homicide victim released