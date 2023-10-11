Shawnee County Parks and Rec sets Lake Shawnee’s annual trout stocking

Lake Shawnee’s annual fall trout stocking is set for Oct. 25.
Lake Shawnee’s annual fall trout stocking is set for Oct. 25.(WEAU)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee’s annual fall trout stocking is set for Oct. 25.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials said 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout will be released into the lake. The public ma ywatch the trout being released at 3 p.m. at the main boat ramp on Beach Dr. off of SE 29th St.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials indicated that Lake Shawnee will be closed to fishing until 6 a.m. on Nov. 1 to give the trout time to acclimate to the lake. A $14.50 trout permit is required during trout season which runs from Nov. 1 through April 15.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials said the tradition of stocking trout in the lake began in 1979 under then-parks director Ted Ensley. The lake is stocked each October and February to give fisherman a different experience as trout are not native to the lake.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials noted the trout are from Crystal Lake Fisheries in Ava, Mo. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks reimburses Shawnee County Parks and Recreation for the trout under the Community Fisheries Assistance Program.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves teen dead as 27th homicide recorded
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Charles Collins
Assault leads to rape arrest of man found be in violation of protection order

Latest News

Washburn University is inviting the community to participate in Trick or Treat Off the Street.
Washburn University invites community to Trick or Treat Off the Street
Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Herington Hospital closure highlighted as Gov. campaigns for Medicaid expansion
Lane closures will be in place as the City of Topeka works on street project along Fairlawn Rd.
Lane closure in place as City of Topeka works on street project along Fairlawn Rd.