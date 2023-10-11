Shawnee County Parks and Rec sets Lake Shawnee’s annual trout stocking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee’s annual fall trout stocking is set for Oct. 25.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials said 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout will be released into the lake. The public ma ywatch the trout being released at 3 p.m. at the main boat ramp on Beach Dr. off of SE 29th St.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials indicated that Lake Shawnee will be closed to fishing until 6 a.m. on Nov. 1 to give the trout time to acclimate to the lake. A $14.50 trout permit is required during trout season which runs from Nov. 1 through April 15.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials said the tradition of stocking trout in the lake began in 1979 under then-parks director Ted Ensley. The lake is stocked each October and February to give fisherman a different experience as trout are not native to the lake.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials noted the trout are from Crystal Lake Fisheries in Ava, Mo. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks reimburses Shawnee County Parks and Recreation for the trout under the Community Fisheries Assistance Program.

