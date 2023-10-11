Report: Nuggets pick up third-year option on former KU wing Braun

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Cody Zeller...
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Cody Zeller (44) defends during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas wing Christian Braun will have his third-year option picked up by the Denver Nuggets, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Braun, a Burlington, Kansas, native and Blue Valley Northwest alum, was a critical bench piece during the Nuggets’ 2023 NBA Finals run in which he became the fifth player in basketball history to win a college basketball national title and NBA championship in consecutive seasons.

READ MORE: Winner: How Christian Braun went from state to world champion

The Nuggets selected Braun with the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after his junior season at Kansas. He averaged 14.1 points per game in his final year at KU.

According to Spotrac, Braun signed a 4-year, $13.8 million rookie contract after being Denver’s first-round pick. The club had until the end of October to make a decision on picking up his third-year option.

This season, Braun will make $2.9 million after averaging 4.6 points per game in 76 games as a rookie. The third-year option will elevate him to $3.1 million for the 2024-25 season.

Following the departure of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, Braun is expected to move into a sixth-man role for the title-contending Nuggets this season. The Nuggets will then have another choice to make regarding a fourth-year option for Braun, with a deadline looming on that decision for Oct. 31, 2024.

