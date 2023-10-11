Planning can keep changing financial landscape from impacting your lifestyle

Inflation is impacting a lot of costs people have to pay, from utilities and housing, to groceries and gifts.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Inflation is impacting a lot of costs people have to pay, from utilities and housing, to groceries and gifts.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, says planning and prioritizing can keep changing financial times from forcing you to change your standard of living.

Carlson says getting a clear picture of income and expenses is a good place to start. He suggests focusing on what’s essential, then choosing where you might be able to cut costs. He said the flip side is looking for opportunities to increase income, such as negotiating a raise or exploring new job opportunities.

While some changes might be necessary, Carlson says regular reviews can prevent having to make major adjustments.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves teen dead as 27th homicide recorded
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Charles Collins
Assault leads to rape arrest of man found be in violation of protection order

Latest News

Live at Five
Live at Five
Joe Carpenter and Lesley White with the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation talk about the...
Enjoy Flint Hills experience to support work of Flint Hills Discovery Center
Joe Carpenter and Lesley White with the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation talk about the...
Enjoy Flint Hills experience to support work of Flint Hills Discovery Center
Carl Carlson
Planning can keep changing financial landscape from impacting your lifestyle