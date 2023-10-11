Planning can keep changing financial landscape from impacting your lifestyle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Inflation is impacting a lot of costs people have to pay, from utilities and housing, to groceries and gifts.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, says planning and prioritizing can keep changing financial times from forcing you to change your standard of living.

Carlson says getting a clear picture of income and expenses is a good place to start. He suggests focusing on what’s essential, then choosing where you might be able to cut costs. He said the flip side is looking for opportunities to increase income, such as negotiating a raise or exploring new job opportunities.

While some changes might be necessary, Carlson says regular reviews can prevent having to make major adjustments.

