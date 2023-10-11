No. 20 Washburn picks up Turnpike Tussle sweep over ESU

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After Tuesday night’s win, the Ichabods have won 12 straight against the Hornets.

Jalyn Stevenson led Washburn with 13 kills while Austin Broadie had 12. Sydney Conner led all players with 16 digs and added 24 assists. Sandora Sasaki led all player with 15 kills for the Hornets and Brailee Bogle led all players with 28 assists.

The ‘Bods led every major statistical category as they’re 12-4 on the year with Newman up next on Thursday starting at six p.m.

