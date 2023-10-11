New regulation requires 2-person train crews on all Kansas railroads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All lead locomotives that operate on Kansas railroad tracks will now be required to have two crew members on board following the passage of a new regulation.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 11, a new rule went into effect to require railroads that operate in the Sunflower State to have at least two crew members in the lead locomotive. Kansas joins nine other states to require the safety measure.

“Kansans’ safety and security must always come first, and that includes the safety of our railroad crew members,” Gov. Kelly said. “This requirement will protect workers from the effects of fatigue, prevent train derailments, and reduce risks in the many Kansas communities along our railroad tracks.”

The Federal Railroad Administration found that Kansas is in the top 25 states for highway-rail grade crossing crashes. These incidents have resulted in five deaths and 15 injuries in 2022 alone. Meanwhile, derailments cost nearly $10 million in damage that year.

Kelly said she first ordered the Kansas Department of Transportation to propose the requirement in May 2023. A public comment period was required before implementation.

The Governor also noted that she met with SMART International President Jeremy R. Ferguson and SMART Transportation Division Kansas State Legislative Director Ty Dragoo to mark the rule’s passage.

“This bipartisan two-person crew regulation is monumental for the safety of all Kansans and for our crews that operate day in and day out within this great state. We have all worked hard to show that safety comes first, and corporate profits will never be placed ahead of all the citizens of this great state,” said Jeremy R. Ferguson, SMART International President. “I want to thank all the people who supported this regulation, and we, as the leaders in rail transportation, congratulate you on achieving one of the most common-sense standards in rail safety that will now be the law of the land. I also want to thank Governor Kelly for directing her agency to promulgate this rule, and we are also very proud of her longstanding leadership on rail safety. We look forward to working together with everyone to make Kansas even safer wherever we can!”

According to the Governor, the majority of railroads in the Sunflower State currently operate two-person crews and will have no increased labor costs from the implementation of the new regulation.

