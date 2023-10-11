Manhattan Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention Week along with open house

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - This week the Manhattan Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention Week started in 1925 during the week of October 9th to remember the great Chicago fire that occurred in 1871. This year’s campaign theme is “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” The campaign educates everyone about simple but important actions they can take when cooking to keep themselves and those around them safe. Cooking fires account for 50% of all home fires in the United States.

”Obviously cooking safety is the theme we want people to be aware of when they’re cooking it’s such a commonplace activity that everyone does that it is easy to forget how often fires start as a result of cooking approximately half of all home fires start in the kitchen as a result of cooking and the majority of those cooking fires start because people forget that they’ve got something on the stove or something in the oven,” said Jake Powell, Fire Marshal with the Manhattan Fire Department.

Most of these fires can easily be prevented by paying attention to your cooking and following a few key tips:

Watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Turn the pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet (1 meter) around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

The Manhattan Fire Department will also host its annual Open House this Sunday, October 15, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Headquarters Fire Station at 2000 Denison Avenue. There will be many interactive demonstrations for all ages including practicing escaping out a window, cooking safety, and exploring our new Haz-Mat truck. Fire trucks, firefighting tools and equipment, drones, search and rescue K-9 Duke, and much more will be on display throughout the event. Kids will have the chance to participate in a firefighter physical skills course to see if they have what it takes to be a firefighter. A live side-by-side fire demonstration showing the effectiveness of home fire sprinklers will occur at 2:00 p.m.

Resources and information can be found at the open house or at https://www.nfpa.org/Events/Events/Fire-Prevention-Week/About.

