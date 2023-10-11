Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical awarded grant for wildland firefighting equipment

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) officials announced the department has been...
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) officials announced the department has been awarded a grant from the Kansas Governor's Office Grants Program to bolster its wildland firefighting capabilities.(Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical was awarded a grant for wildland firefighting capabilities.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) officials announced that the department received the grant from the Kansas Governor’s Office Grants Program to bolster its wildland firefighting capabilities. The grant, which is part of the Local Safety and Security Equipment (LSSE) Grant Program, will provide LDCFM with essential funding to purchase wildland personal protective equipment (PPE), additional tools and specialized hose designed for the suppression of wildland fires.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical officials said the LSSE grant, totaling $132,700, reflects the commitment of the State of Kansas to enhance the safety and security of local communities. Of this amount, $119,430 will be funded by LSSE grant dollars while LDCFM will provide a 10% match of $13,270 from its operating budget.

LDCFM officials indicated Fire Chief Rich Llewellyn emphasized the importance of this grant.

“Catastrophic wildfire isn’t just a threat impacting rural communities; it’s an issue that we have to be ready to face right here in Lawrence and Douglas County,” said Chief Llewellyn. “Wildland firefighting is a specialized aspect of our job, and it’s important that we have the proper equipment to do that work. Fighting wildland fires using the same gear as we do for structure fires is hard on our employees and limits their effectiveness.”

Chief Llewellyn continued by stating that the funding demonstrates their commitment to stewardship.

“The LDCFM’s application and receipt of this grant funding demonstrates our commitment to sound fiscal stewardship,” said Chief Llewellyn. “We are grateful to the Kansas Governor’s Office Grants Program for recognizing the importance of investing in the safety of our community and first responders.”

LDCFM officials noted the Lawrence City Commission approved LDCFM’s request to accept this grant award at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical officials said the grant is part of the Kansas Governor’s Office Grants Program, which distributes a portion of the ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Funds for the LSSE Grant Program. This program aligns with the recommendations of the SPARK (Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas) Taskforce, which aims to improve the accessibility and efficiency of delivery of state services to Kansans through investments in state facilities modernization, IT infrastructure, continuity of operations, and safety and security. Specifically, the funds provided to LDCFM will support the purchase of wildland firefighting equipment, ensuring that the department is well-equipped to respond to wildland fires effectively.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves teen dead as 27th homicide recorded
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Charles Collins
Assault leads to rape arrest of man found be in violation of protection order

Latest News

Live at Five
Live at Five
Joe Carpenter and Lesley White with the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation talk about the...
Enjoy Flint Hills experience to support work of Flint Hills Discovery Center
Joe Carpenter and Lesley White with the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation talk about the...
Enjoy Flint Hills experience to support work of Flint Hills Discovery Center
Carl Carlson
Planning can keep changing financial landscape from impacting your lifestyle
Carl Carlson
Planning can keep changing financial landscape from impacting your lifestyle