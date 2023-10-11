Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical awarded grant for wildland firefighting equipment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical was awarded a grant for wildland firefighting capabilities.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) officials announced that the department received the grant from the Kansas Governor’s Office Grants Program to bolster its wildland firefighting capabilities. The grant, which is part of the Local Safety and Security Equipment (LSSE) Grant Program, will provide LDCFM with essential funding to purchase wildland personal protective equipment (PPE), additional tools and specialized hose designed for the suppression of wildland fires.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical officials said the LSSE grant, totaling $132,700, reflects the commitment of the State of Kansas to enhance the safety and security of local communities. Of this amount, $119,430 will be funded by LSSE grant dollars while LDCFM will provide a 10% match of $13,270 from its operating budget.

LDCFM officials indicated Fire Chief Rich Llewellyn emphasized the importance of this grant.

“Catastrophic wildfire isn’t just a threat impacting rural communities; it’s an issue that we have to be ready to face right here in Lawrence and Douglas County,” said Chief Llewellyn. “Wildland firefighting is a specialized aspect of our job, and it’s important that we have the proper equipment to do that work. Fighting wildland fires using the same gear as we do for structure fires is hard on our employees and limits their effectiveness.”

Chief Llewellyn continued by stating that the funding demonstrates their commitment to stewardship.

“The LDCFM’s application and receipt of this grant funding demonstrates our commitment to sound fiscal stewardship,” said Chief Llewellyn. “We are grateful to the Kansas Governor’s Office Grants Program for recognizing the importance of investing in the safety of our community and first responders.”

LDCFM officials noted the Lawrence City Commission approved LDCFM’s request to accept this grant award at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical officials said the grant is part of the Kansas Governor’s Office Grants Program, which distributes a portion of the ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Funds for the LSSE Grant Program. This program aligns with the recommendations of the SPARK (Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas) Taskforce, which aims to improve the accessibility and efficiency of delivery of state services to Kansans through investments in state facilities modernization, IT infrastructure, continuity of operations, and safety and security. Specifically, the funds provided to LDCFM will support the purchase of wildland firefighting equipment, ensuring that the department is well-equipped to respond to wildland fires effectively.

