Lane closure in place as City of Topeka works on street project along Fairlawn Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lane closure will be in place as the City of Topeka works on street project along Fairlawn Rd.

City of Topeka officials said on Monday, Oct. 16, a street project will begin at five locations on SW Fairlawn Rd. between SW 22nd and SW 28th and Fairlawn to core drill for a project. Each location will have only one lane closed to work in and take 1 1/2 hours to complete.

City of Topeka officials noted the work is expected to be completed in one day.

