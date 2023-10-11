KU’s Self, Goff thankful to reach end of six-year infractions investigation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Head coach Bill Self and athletic director Travis Goff appeared in front of a gaggle of media members inside Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday, thankful to finally reach the conclusion of a six-year infractions case investigated by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

“This is a good day for the University of Kansas,” Goff said in his opening statement, thanking the IARP for a “thorough and objective process.”

“I’m very happy that it’s over, but I don’t feel like it’s celebration mode,” Self said, “because this is exactly what we thought the end result would be years ago and it’s taken such a long period of time to get here. But I am pleased with the findings because the findings are accurate.”

The IARP downgraded KU’s original five NCAA Level I Violations to a Level II case. Self was originally charged with five Level I Violations -- including a finding that Self failed to promote “an atmosphere of compliance” -- but those were downgraded to just a single Level III violation.

“We continue to stand firmly and believe firmly in our compliance program at the University of Kansas and our compliance staff,” Goff said while also reiterating his trust in the KU coaching staff and Self. “Coach Self has always had our full trust and confidence.”

The lone Level III violation for Self came from approximately $200 in cash provided to a basketball player from a KU booster during a barbeque at Self’s home in 2016.

“I’m appreciative that (the process) has ended and where it has ended,” Self said. “I’m eager to move forward without this cloud hovering over our program.”

During the spring semester of the 2017-18 season, Kansas’ forward Silvio De Sousa participated in 15 wins for the Jayhawks. Because De Sousa was ruled to be ineligible during that period, the IARP ruled Wednesday that it must vacate all wins and records achieved during games that he competed in.

Those vacated wins mean Kansas will be stripped of its 2018 Final Four appearance, 2018 Big 12 regular season and tournament championships, and 15 wins. Without the NCAA Tournament appearance, a record 33 straight tournament appearances is snapped. Without the Big 12 regular season title, KU’s record 14 consecutive regular season Big 12 titles is shortened to 13.

“I actually did think it was fair and I actually did think it should’ve been done,” Self said of the vacated records. “By the rule, we had a player participate while ineligible due to an illicit payment that we knew nothing about. But he was still ineligible while participating.

“I haven’t talked to anyone on how (taking the banner down) works,” Self said, “I’m sure maintenance will take care of that for us. But that was something that was imposed today that I certainly expected.”

Last year, KU self-imposed multiple penalties on the program, Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend.

“I think a lot of it was in the spirit of just wanting to move forward, wanting to have finality to this,” Goff said of the self-imposed penalties, which included three years of probation, a loss of scholarships and recruiting visits, and multiple games missed for Self and Townsend. “I think that was an anchor of those discussions. We used some of the guidelines the NCAA provides in terms of penalties to help align with where we landed with our self-imposed penalties.

“It feels like those were probably on the heavier end of things, but we were willing to do so in order to give everyone the best chance to move forward.”

Self pushed back on the idea of self-imposed penalties meaning some admission of guilt, saying he believed it was more about putting the investigation behind them as quickly as possible.

“At the same time doing what was in the best interest of our present student-athletes and future student-athletes and make sure that they were not impacted in any negative way whatsoever,” Self said. “I was OK with the self-impositions because as the leader of this program and the head coach it’s my responsibility to protect, preserve, look after our present student-athletes and future student-athletes in a way that it doesn’t impact their experience.”

While the cloud of investigation hovered around the program for the last six seasons, Self and the Jayhawks still had plenty of success on the court. In the 2019-20 season, ended by COVID, KU finished the season ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll and in 2021-22 the Jayhawks won the national championship, Self’s second national title of his career. But he still said recruiting was impacted throughout that period.

“Well, there’s been some good times in the past six years,” Self said with a grin. “In my coaching journey, I’ve had a lot of good, and I’ve had far more good than not good. But you understand as a coach that you can’t expect for it to always be good and you deal with the things that aren’t so good.

“It sucked. But over the course of 35 years don’t you expect to have some periods of time that aren’t great? I think myself and my staff have handled it very maturely to be honest with you.”

Many of the programs that were subject to the scrutiny of an IARP review were not saddled with significant postseason penalties like past precedent may have provided. The Jayhawks -- expected by many to compete for another national title this season -- face no penalty following the final IARP review. But fellow Big 12 member Oklahoma State, which did not participate in an IARP review and instead cooperated with the NCAA throughout its own investigation, was saddled with a 2020-21 postseason ban in basketball.

“We agree, as we stated at the time, that the NCAA should be intentional in prescribing penalties that do not negatively impact student-athletes, including bans from postseason play,” @OSUAthletics posted on Twitter Wednesday. “It is good to see the NCAA make decisions with this intent, even if it was too late to help us.”

Now, the Jayhawks move forward with hopes of another national title. Kansas tips off its regular season on Nov. 6 against North Carolina Central.

