KU picks up 4-star recruit in 2024

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Rakease Passmore will head to Lawrence.

He’s ranked as the 48th best player according to 247 Sports and fourth best player in North Carolina. The 6-foot-5 wing from Combine Academy in North Caolina visited Kansas for Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 2.

LSU and Oklahoma were his other two options on the table.

“The winning culture... and I like to win and Bill Self is one of the greatest coaches and I think I fit in,” he said during his announcement on 247Sports.

This is the third recruit in the Class of 2024 for the Jayhawks.

