KU picks up 4-star recruit in 2024

Kansas head coach Bill Self gets in the ear of an official just before receiving a technical...
Kansas head coach Bill Self gets in the ear of an official just before receiving a technical foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)(Nick Krug | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Rakease Passmore will head to Lawrence.

He’s ranked as the 48th best player according to 247 Sports and fourth best player in North Carolina. The 6-foot-5 wing from Combine Academy in North Caolina visited Kansas for Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 2.

LSU and Oklahoma were his other two options on the table.

“The winning culture... and I like to win and Bill Self is one of the greatest coaches and I think I fit in,” he said during his announcement on 247Sports.

This is the third recruit in the Class of 2024 for the Jayhawks.

