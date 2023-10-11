Kansans hoping to cash in on the second largest Powerball jackpot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $1.7 billion Powerball prize had people out buying tickets on Wednesday and dreaming about how they would spend the money if they won.

“I’d just bring a lot of people up with me, that’s my main thing,” said participant, Steve Whorton. “I’ve got enough relatives and stuff just to spread the cash out. We don’t need that kind of money - not one person needs that kind of money.”

As the jackpot increases, so have the tickets sales.

Public Information Officer for the Kansas Lottery, Cory Throne, said that roughly 25% of ticket sales goes to the state, and if the winner is here in Kansas, the state will receive a bonus in tax revenue.

“It’s important to remember when you’re playing lottery that it’s supposed to be fun. You’re supposed to buy the ticket and dream about what it would be like to win$1.7 billion. That money is not supposed to be your grocery money or your rent money — it’s supposed to be fun,” said Throne. “This is a fun activity and we encourage everyone to play responsibly because you can get heated when it gets to this big of a jackpot.”

Participants said that the key is to have fun while you play.

“Be careful how you spend it because a lot of folks end up in debt to their eyeballs if they get too much and they think it’s never going to end,” said participant, Randy Rickel. “It’s hard to imagine that much all at once.”

Ticket sales for Wednesday’s drawing will end at 8:59 p.m. and the drawing will be at 9:59 p.m.

