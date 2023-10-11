Jayhawks to face probation for alleged NCAA recruitment scandal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks will walk away virtually unscathed following a 6-year investigation into alleged violations of NCAA recruitment rules.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Independent Accountability Resolution Process left the Jayhawks ultimately unscathed following infractions that were originally considered Level I allegations were downgraded to Level II.

The University of Kansas Men’s Basketball team will face a three-year probation, which is set to have virtually no effect on the Jayhawks’ postseason status.

Head Coach Bill Self was suspended for four games in the 2022-23 season following a University review process and was charged with a Level III violation by the IARP with no additional penalties.

The ruling closes a 6-year case that stemmed from the 2017 federal investigation of corruption in college basketball. This is also the final act of the IARP which was created in response to the scandal but will now be shuttered.

Sports Illustrated noted that among alleged violations, the Jayhawks were paid by Adidas’ T.J. Gassnola and Jim Gatto. Violations in recruiting were also alleged when Silvio De Sousa came to play for the team. It was alleged that the Adidas payments were made to persuade three recruits, including De Sousa, to play for KU.

Along with the probation, the team will have to pay a $5,000 fine plus 1% of the average program budget based on the past three budgets. The team will also provide three fewer scholarships over three years.

IARP also noted a six-week ban on recruitment communications, a six-week ban on unofficial visits by prospects and a 14-day reduction in the number of recruiting days. Basketball staff was also barred from hosting any official prospect visits during the 2022 Late Night event.

The most hefty penalty the program will have to face is that the Jayhawks are now required to vacate all regular season and conference tournament wins in which De Sousa played as Billy Preston, the other recruit under fire, did not play during the 2017-18 season.

Meanwhile, the football program also faced a few violations pertaining to staff members who were not coaching staff providing on-field instruction during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

The football program will face a 2-week suspension of those who committed the violations and will receive letters of reprimand. The entire football program will also be required to be educated about the violations and will be required to comply at all practices. All noncoaching staff will continue to wear identifiable clothing.

