Sex trafficking of a teen, sexual assault land Topeka man behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sex trafficking of a teenager in the Capital City has landed one man behind bars after he was accused of sexual assault.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Sept. 30, law enforcement officials were called to the 1100 block of SE Gillmore Ave. with reports of a past sexual assault.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as Armondo Suypol, 37, of Topeka, allegedly sexually assaulted and human trafficked a teen.

As a result of the investigation, Suypol was found in the 400 block of SE Burr St. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, where he was arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child - intercourse

Aggravated human trafficking - hire a child between the ages of 14 and 18 to engage in sexual acts

As of Wednesday, Suypol remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with a court appearance set for Dec. 21.

