Sex trafficking of a teen, sexual assault land Topeka man behind bars

Armondo Suypol
Armondo Suypol(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sex trafficking of a teenager in the Capital City has landed one man behind bars after he was accused of sexual assault.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Sept. 30, law enforcement officials were called to the 1100 block of SE Gillmore Ave. with reports of a past sexual assault.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as Armondo Suypol, 37, of Topeka, allegedly sexually assaulted and human trafficked a teen.

As a result of the investigation, Suypol was found in the 400 block of SE Burr St. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, where he was arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated indecent liberties with a child - intercourse
  • Aggravated human trafficking - hire a child between the ages of 14 and 18 to engage in sexual acts

As of Wednesday, Suypol remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with a court appearance set for Dec. 21.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
Charles Collins
Assault leads to rape arrest of man found be in violation of protection order
Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves one dead as 27th homicide recorded
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

The Capital City has recorded its 27th homicide of 2023 after a late-night East Topeka shooting...
Topeka records its 27th homicide of 2023
FILE
Driver pronounced dead after truck catches fire in creek bed near Herington
The Capital City has recorded its 27th homicide of 2023 after a late-night East Topeka shooting...
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves one dead as 27th homicide recorded
Warm and breezy today