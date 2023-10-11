Herington Hospital closure highlighted as Gov. campaigns for Medicaid expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has highlighted the closure of the Herington Hospital in her campaign for Medicaid expansion ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Oct. 11, that the Herington Hospital was a fixture in the community for more than a century. The news of its closure has devastated employees, residents and nearby businesses.

In an effort to aid the community, Gov. Kelly said the Department of Commerce Rapid Response Team has already reached out to city leaders and will share resources with former hospital employees who now need new jobs.

“This closure makes clear the absolute necessity of expanding Medicaid this upcoming legislative session. Eight hospitals have now closed since we’ve had the option to increase access to affordable health insurance and support our hospitals, and over half of our rural hospitals are at risk of following suit,” Kelly said. “Kansas legislators cannot continue to turn their backs on the 78% of Kansans—their constituents—who want to expand Medicaid and save their hospitals.”

The Governor noted that rural hospitals in states that have not adopted expansion measures are about six times more likely to close than those in states that have already expanded. Researchers have also found that hospitals in expansion states - particularly those in rural areas - are better off financially and are less likely to close.

“I’m disappointed to hear about the closing of Herington Hospital. Rural hospitals play an essential role in the livelihood of small towns like Herington by creating jobs and providing necessary care,” said Dave Baker, former Kansas State Representative for District 68, which includes Herington and Junction City. “This loss is a blow to both the residents and local economy. Expanding Medicaid will help prevent other small Kansas communities from losing their hospitals in the near future. Failing to expand Medicaid is just another one of the many attacks on small Kansas communities from state government. That’s why I urge the legislature to pass Medicaid expansion in the next session.”

Lastly, Kelly indicated that about 58% of rural Kansas hospitals are currently at risk of closing their doors while 28% are at immediate risk of closure.

“Health care is critical to sustaining our rural communities, which is why it is so important to support policies such as Medicaid expansion that would make it more financially viable to operate a hospital in rural Kansas,” said David Jordan, President and CEO of United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. “It’s tragic to see Herrington Hospital close. We should do everything possible to prevent future closures. As a state, with the most financially vulnerable hospitals in the country, we need to come together to advance common-sense policies that protect rural hospitals and ensure rural Kansans have access to health care.”

The Herington Hospital closed its doors on Monday, Oct. 9, while leaders blamed “lengthy financial struggles and consistently low patient volumes” for the decision. Dickinson County EMS has attempted to reassure residents that the hospital’s closure will not impede its ability to render medical aid.

“There are a number of things that Kansas policymakers could do to help with the financial stability of hospitals, but one that stands out in particular is Medicaid expansion,” said Lacey Kennett, Director of Communications for Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. “Unfortunately, we now have more Kansans who will have to drive further or otherwise struggle to get the health care services they need because of a local hospital closure. It’s time for legislators to take action to protect Kansans, especially those in rural communities who already may struggle to access the health care they need. The longer Kansas refuses to pass expansion, the more likely we are to continue losing hospitals and health care services.”

Hospitals closest to Herington include Salina Regional Health Center, Abilene Memorial Hospital, Marion’s St. Luke Hospital, Morris County Hospital, Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus in Junction City and the Hillsboro Community Hospital. All of which are between 20 and 40 miles from the city.

