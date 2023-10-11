Greater Manhattan Community Foundation golf tournament raises more than $30,000

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation’s 17th annual Fairy Godmother and The Guardians golf tournament raised more than $30,000.

Greater Manhattan Community Foundation officials said the tournament was organized and hosted by the Fairy Godmothers and The Guardians giving circles with assistance from GMCF, held on Oct. 2 at the Manhattan Country Club. A giving circle is formed when people come together to learn about community philanthropy, combine their monetary philanthropic efforts and then decide where the money goes collectively. GMCF is there fiscal sponsor to ensure maximum efficiency in its financial activities.

Greater Manhattan Community Foundation officials indicated this year’s tournament brought together 112 golfers and received support from 51 generous sponsors to raise over $30,000 in funds that will go directly toward supporting the Fairy Godmothers’ and Guardians’ Funds. These funds provide essential assistance to individuals in our community who are experiencing difficult financial times. Each respective giving circle supports either men or women in need throughout the community with grants up to $1,000 to assist with unforeseen expenses. These expenses may include but are not limited to dental care, car repairs and mattress purchases.

The 2023 statistics are as follows as of Sept. 30, 2023:

Fairy Godmother The Guardians Total Total Number of Grants Given 60 41 81 Total Amount of Grants Given $43,126.63 $32,529.34 $75,655.97

Greater Manhattan Community Foundation officials said the funds raised from this year’s golf tournament event will help over 30 men and women in the Manhattan community with unexpected financial hardships.

Dick Wertzberger, The Guardians Board Member and Golf Committee Co-chair, said that they enjoyed another successful charity golf event.

“Thanks to the efforts of our volunteers and the generous contributions of our presenting sponsor Community 1st National Bank along with major sponsorships from business and community members, we enjoyed another successful Fairy Godmother Guardian Charity golf event,” said Wertzberger.

Judy Hughey, Fairy Godmothers Board Co-Chair, said that the tournament was a success and they are grateful for their sponsors.

“The tournament was an overwhelming success due to the incredible generosity of our community,” said Hughey. “We are grateful to Rob Stitt of Community National Bank, for once again serving as the lead sponsor for the tournament. In addition, the tournament could not happen without the hole, beverage, water and lunch sponsors, the many volunteers who worked the event, and of course, the golfers! We appreciate the support!”

Greater Manhattan Community Foundation officials indicated that the success of this year’s golf tournament would not have been possible without the support of the sponsors, participants, volunteers and donors. Their generosity ensured that the Fairy Godmothers’ and The Guardians’ Funds can continue their vital work of transforming lives within the community.

Greater Manhattan Community Foundation officials noted for more information regarding the Fairy Godmothers and The Guardians, please visit fgfund.org or gafund.org, or contact MaKenna Eilert, GMCF Director of Marketing, at makennae@mcfks.org or (785) 587-8995 Ext. 8.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.