Good Kids - Two top high school seniors honored

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There’s no shortage of outstanding high school seniors across northeast Kansas. We’re honoring two as ‘good kids’.

Beatrice Reilly is a senior at Washburn-Rural. She’s a principal dancer and company representative for Ballet Midwest. She’s an International Baccalaureate candidate, vice president of the Health Occupation Students of America, a National Honor Society member, and Beatrice has an unweighted 4.0 GPA.

Colter Shark is a senior at Silver Lake. He’s in scholars bowl and a member of the National Honor Society. Colter is the cross country manager for the Eagles, he’s a member of FFA and the Green Thumb Club.

Both Beatrice and Colter were recently honored at Washburn University for being academically among the top 10% of high school seniors in Shawnee County.

