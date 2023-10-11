Good Kids - Two top high school seniors honored

Good Kids - Two top high school seniors honored
By David Oliver
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There’s no shortage of outstanding high school seniors across northeast Kansas. We’re honoring two as ‘good kids’.

Beatrice Reilly is a senior at Washburn-Rural. She’s a principal dancer and company representative for Ballet Midwest. She’s an International Baccalaureate candidate, vice president of the Health Occupation Students of America, a National Honor Society member, and Beatrice has an unweighted 4.0 GPA.

Colter Shark is a senior at Silver Lake. He’s in scholars bowl and a member of the National Honor Society. Colter is the cross country manager for the Eagles, he’s a member of FFA and the Green Thumb Club.

Both Beatrice and Colter were recently honored at Washburn University for being academically among the top 10% of high school seniors in Shawnee County.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson sent a follow-up letter to...
Topeka Public Schools issues follow-up statement on death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
A 36-year-old man from Hutchinson who died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near...
Officials identify fatality victim from Sunday afternoon rollover crash in Osage County
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

Tyshon, 11 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Tyshon
Topeka West Senior Rebecca Bearman earns special honors
Good Kids - Topeka West Senior earns academic honors
Salute Our Heroes: Wamego Red Cross Volunteer dedicates retirement to making a difference
Salute Our Heroes: Wamego Red Cross Volunteer dedicates retirement to making a difference
Jose
Wednesday’s Child - Jose