Friends of Emporia Public Library to celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends of the Emporia Public Library is planning to celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week on Oct. 15-21.

Friends of the Emporia Public Library officials said they will be spending the week celebrating its Friends of the Library group as part of the 18th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week.

Friends of the Emporia Public Library officials indicated the Friends of the Emporia Public Library group was founded on Feb. 8, 1973, to support the initiative for a new library building. Now, 50 years later, the Friends group has expanded its mission and serves the library by supporting adult and children’s programming, collection development, equipment and facility improvement, increasing the Friends Endowment Fund, and more. Currently, hundreds of community members contribute annually to the Friends, and dozens of these contributors actively volunteer their time to assist the group with fundraising efforts that include used book sales held each spring and fall.

“The library has always played an important role in my life and in my family’s life,” said Friends president Marcia Lawrence. “I truly enjoy being able to give something back – and being an active member of this group is fulfilling.”

Friends of the Emporia Public Library said a table will be set up in the library atrium during this year’s Friends of Libraries week (Oct. 15-21) with membership materials available for everyone considering a membership, as well as with information about the Friends’ 2023 Match Day project. Also coming up soon will be the fall book sale, Nov. 4-9.

“Our library’s services, programs and collections are enhanced by the donations of the Friends,” said Executive Director Pauline Stacchini. “The funds they raise definitely put the icing on the cake. I think most patrons would be surprised to learn how many of the services and programs they enjoy are supported with Friends’ donations.”

Friends of the Emporia Public Library officials said the mission of the Friends of the Emporia Public Library is to provide support for the library’s programs, help the library achieve its mission, and to be an advocate within the community in support of the library.

Friends of the Emporia Public Library officials indicated for more information and to join the Friends of the Emporia Public Library, please email friends@emporialibrary.org, visit the website or stop by the Emporia Public Library at 110 E. Sixth Ave.

Friends of the Emporia Public Library noted National Friends of Libraries Week is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association with approximately 4,000 personal and group members representing hundreds of thousands of library supporters. United for Libraries supports those who govern, promote, advocate, and fundraise for libraries, and brings together library trustees, advocates, friends, and foundations into a partnership that creates a powerful force for libraries in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.ala.org/united.

