Former NFL Superbowl player participates in digital equity discussion, LULAC visit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former NFL Superbowl player toured throughout Topeka to participate in a digital equity conversation and activities with the Greater Topeka Partnership and at the LULAC Senior Center.

NFL Superbowl Player Malcolm Mitchell and community leaders from Topeka gathered for a discussion about the importance of digital equity to promote access and adoption of affordable and reliable internet. The community leaders participating in the panel discussion included:

Matt Pivarnik, Discussion Facilitator, Greater Topeka Partnership

Jade Piros de Carvalho, Director, Kansas Office of Broadband Development

Coleen Jennison, Kansas Market VP, Cox Communications

Malcolm Mitchell, Digital Equity Ambassador

In partnership with the Kansas Office of Broadband, Cox is working to connect 1,300 homes in Shawnee, Jackson, and Wabaunsee counties to the internet. During the panel discussion, Mitchell discussed his experience growing up in an underserved area and the unparalleled access a simple internet connection can make for someone.

”We have these expectations for people to just figure things out, that they’re completely unaware of,” said Mitchell. “That’s not realistic. But if we can go into a community, send a relevant message based on their desires and ambitions, then maybe we can get their attention and lead them toward the resource we’re trying to provide.”

Coleen Jennison, Cox Vice President of Kansas Market, shared the world is at your fingertips with an internet connection.

“It maybe sounds silly to think that’s just something that happens with an internet connection, but the truth of the matter is the world is then at your fingertips regardless of where you are,” said Jennison.

In addition to participating in a conversation about digital equity, Mitchell also visited the LULAC Senior Center at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning for a meet and greet with the LULAC community. While he was there, he discussed accessible, affordable, and reliable internet.

”The more you know, the further you go,” said Mitchell. “The more you read, the more you acquire information, the more you use the internet in a constructive way will get you more to your desired outcome. Being an athlete is not simply about the physical capacities of playing the sport. It is so much more.”

Mitchell struggled with reading as he grew up. He told LULAC residents that he did not know how to read until he was 19, but was able to make it through school without knowing how to read.

It wasn’t until college that he realized its importance. Now, he is an author. His non-profit, Share the Magic Foundation, has encouraged over half a million children to enjoy reading since 2016.

Greater Topeka Partnership said Mitchell is a graduate of the University of Georgia, played for the New England Patriots and founded the Share the Magic Foundation whose mission is to transform children’s lives through literacy. Among his numerous awards and accomplishments both on and off the field, he considers discovering a love of reading one of his greatest achievements.

