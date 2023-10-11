Former KU/Texas player Arterio Morris headed to Garden City Community College

FILE - Texas guard Arterio Morris brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA...
FILE - Texas guard Arterio Morris brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Austin, Texas, Dec. 10, 2022. Morris, now at Kansas, has entered a plea deal to end a misdemeanor assault case against him in Texas, canceling a trial scheduled for October, his attorney said Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Morris was originally charged with a Class A misdemeanor on allegations he assaulted an ex-girlfriend in June 2022, shortly before he enrolled at Texas. Morris transferred to Kansas after the 2022-2023 season. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After being arrested and charged with rape, Arterio Morris is apparently headed to his next program.

KWCH sports reporter Tejay Cleland is reporting that Morris is now enrolled as a student at the community college.

Morris was charged with rape back in September and dismissed from the Jayhawk program. Morris did play in a couple of games for KU during their Puerto Rico trip back in the summer. Self did comment some on the Morris case back on Oct. 2 but said when bringing Morris to the program it was “well-vetted.”

