Former KU/Texas player Arterio Morris headed to Garden City Community College

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After being arrested and charged with rape, Arterio Morris is apparently headed to his next program.

KWCH sports reporter Tejay Cleland is reporting that Morris is now enrolled as a student at the community college.

Confirmed by Garden City Community College--



Former #KU/Texas basketball player Arterio Morris, who was arrested and charged with rape in September, is now enrolled as a student at GCCC. @KWCH12 — Tejay Cleland (@KWCHTejay) October 11, 2023

Morris was charged with rape back in September and dismissed from the Jayhawk program. Morris did play in a couple of games for KU during their Puerto Rico trip back in the summer. Self did comment some on the Morris case back on Oct. 2 but said when bringing Morris to the program it was “well-vetted.”

