Enjoy Flint Hills experience to support work of Flint Hills Discovery Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation invites you to a special experience that will support the center’s efforts.

Lesley White and Joe Carpenter are here to tell us about the Bison, Beef and Bourbon fundraising event.

Lesley explained that the Foundation is FHDC’s nonprofit arm. As such, they are able to apply for grants and pursue other funding options to support the center’s programming. She said among activities they’ve been able to support are free admissions for veterans on Veteran’s Day, children’s events, and exhibits.

Joe said Bison, Beef and Bourbon uses all three items in the event’s name to create an evening that gives attendees a chance to experience the Flint Hills. He said, as a rancher, he’s especially proud of how FHDC helps people appreciate the land, its history, and its continued way of life.

Bison, Beef and Bourbon takes place 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan. It includes bison and beef hors d’oeuvres, bourbon-based cocktails, entertainment, and live and silent auctions. They’re also selling a limited number of “golden tickets” for $100 for a chance to win a special bourbon experience in Kentucky.

Tickets and further event information are available at FlintHillsDiscovery.org.

