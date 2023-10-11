Driver seriously injured, taken to Topeka hospital after rural Osage Co. crash

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was rushed to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after his pickup veered off a rural Osage Co. road and hit a tree.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 189th and Shawnee Heights Rd. - about 5 miles east of Highway 75 - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1992 GMC Suburban driven by Aaron L. Ducey, 27, of Quenemo, had been headed west on 189th St. For an unknown reason, the pickup veered across the eastbound lanes and down into the south ditch.

KHP said once the truck was in the south ditch it continued to slide until it hit a tree.

First responders said Ducey was taken to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

