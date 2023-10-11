Driver pronounced dead after truck catches fire in creek bed near Herington

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas man has been pronounced dead after a pickup crashed through a pasture and caught fire in a creek bed near Herington.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 129 on Highway 77 - about two miles north of Herington - with reports of a car fire.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2020 Ford F250 pickup driven by Jerri G. Garrett, 60, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., had been headed north on the highway.

For an unknown reason, KHP said Garrett veered the pickup left of the center line and into the west ditch. The pickup crashed through a pasture and landed in a creek bed where it then caught on fire.

First responders said Garrett was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle and it remains unknown if he was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

