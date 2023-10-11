Downtown Topeka Inc. announces return of Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka Inc. is announcing the return of Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade, presented by Giant Communications, promoting “One Giant Celebration” of the holiday season.

Downtown Topeka Inc. officials said the Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade, a tradition in the heart of Topeka, is set to light up the Capitol City from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. This year’s parade is expected to feature up to 200 floats, marching bands, parade entries and the highly anticipated arrival of Santa Claus.

Ashley Gilfillan, President of Downtown Topeka Inc., expressed her excitement.

“The Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade is a time-honored tradition that brings our community together in the spirit of the season,” said Gilfillan. “We are delighted to continue this cherished tradition and extend our heartfelt thanks to Giant Communications for being the presenting sponsor of this year’s event. It is the collective effort of our sponsors and businesses that make the holiday season merry and bright in downtown Topeka.”

Downtown Topeka Inc. officials indicated Giant Communications, a local telecommunications company providing business internet services in Topeka, takes pride in being the presenting sponsor of this year’s festivities.

Austin Taylor, General Manager, shared his excitement for the tradition to continue.

“The Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade is a holiday tradition for thousands of Kansans across the greater Topeka region,” said Taylor. “We are proud to be part of this year’s celebration, and we look forward to bringing something new and exciting to the event. Our team can’t wait to join the community in celebrating the holidays this year.”

John Koop, Director of Events for the Greater Topeka Partnership added that they hope to make this year’s parade bigger than ever.

“We hope to make this year’s parade bigger than ever, truly capturing the joy of Christmas and the holidays in Topeka,” said Koop. “Expect new floats, incredible marching bands, and, of course, the arrival of Santa to make this year’s parade unforgettable.”

Downtown Topeka Inc. indicated that they are excited to open nominations for this year’s Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal. To nominate someone deserving, please use the form HERE.

Downtown Topeka Inc. said new in 2023, the public will be given the opportunity to vote for their favorite parade entry with the winning entry receiving $500.

Downtown Topeka Inc. noted to save the date, invite friends and family, and join for “One Giant Celebration” of the holiday season at the 28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade, presented by Giant Communications.

