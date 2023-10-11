Deputies find unusual pizza topping during traffic stop

Deputies said a loaded handgun was found concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.
Deputies said a loaded handgun was found concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.(Kern County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROSAMOND, Calif. (Gray News) – Deputies in California found an unusual topping on a pizza during a vehicle search – a gun.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle in the Rosamond area on Tuesday and found the driver, 47-year-old Danny Carson, had a warrant and previous weapons violations.

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5...
While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5 pounds, a sawed-off shotgun, and two loaded handguns.(Kern County Sheriff's Office)

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5 pounds, a sawed-off shotgun, and two loaded handguns – one of which was concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.

Deputies said they arrested Carson and the three passengers in the vehicle. All four were booked at the Justice Receiving Facility on multiple weapon and drug charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

