Death Penalty Defense Unit takes up case as hearing set in murder of Zoey Felix

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’s Death Penalty Defense Unit has taken up the case of a man accused of raping and murdering a 5-year-old girl in Topeka as a motions hearing has been set.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Mark Manna, Chief Attorney for Kansas’ Death Penalty Defense Unit, tells 13 NEWS that more than a dozen initial pretrial motions will be filed by the end of the week in the case of The State of Kansas vs. Mickel Wayne Cherry.

Manna said a team of attorneys including himself, William Machado, Peter Conley, Emily Barclay and Jeffery Dazey will represent Cherry in his capital murder trial for the murder of 5-year-old Zoey Felix.

Manna noted that the team forms the Death Penalty Defense Unit which defends those who have been charged with capital murder in the Sunflower State. Cherry has been charged with:

Capital murder in the commission of a rape, aggravated criminal sodomy or criminal sodomy

Murder in the first degree

Rape of a child under the age of 14

Court records indicate that Cherry, whose only criminal history includes a trespassing incident in Texas in 2021, is due back in court at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 13.

The Death Penalty Defense Unit is included in the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense. The board is tasked with defending those who have been accused of crimes in Kansas. In 1996, the Office of Capital Coordinator was created in response to the death penalty’s reintroduction in Kansas. That office is now called the Death Penalty Defense Unit and continues the work it was originally tasked with.

