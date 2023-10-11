City of Manhattan works on joint project with K-State for North Manhattan Avenue improvements

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan is making improvements on North Manhattan Avenue along with the K-State campus.

The $4.9 million project, led by the City of Manhattan, will see long-awaited improvements along North Manhattan Avenue for pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles. This project also will include improvements on K-State’s campus that is funded by the university, including the reconstruction of Bayberry Lane and Campus Creek Road, plus bank stabilization along Campus Creek.

The North Manhattan Avenue project spans from the Bluemont Avenue intersection north to Old Claflin, where a HAWK pedestrian signal will be installed, much like the recent HAWK signals added along College Avenue near K-State’s football and baseball stadiums. This project also will include:

A two-way protected bike lane along the west side of North Manhattan Avenue, connecting with the 2-way bike lane in Aggieville that will span from the Bluemont intersection to Vattier Street;

A full signal at the Vatter Street and North Manhattan Avenue intersection;

A full signal at the Thurston Street and North Manhattan intersection; and

Realignment of Campus Creek Road and Bertrand Street to fully signalize the intersection. This will close off the existing intersection and crosswalk at Petticoat Lane, which will be accessible from a new roundabout.

”The big thing is it’s going to be a lot safer. We’ve had quite a few of near incidents with the pedestrians and vehicles going down North Manhattan when we got to a regular traffic signal it gives each the pedestrians and the vehicle a chance to have their own time to use the intersection.” said Ken Hays, project coordinator for the City of Manhattan.

The full project is expected to be fully completed by the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.