Blues rock artist to perform during K-State’s McCain Performance Series

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Blues rock artist Buddy Guy will join the Kansas State University McCain Performance Series as part of his farewell tour.

Kansas State University officials said Guy will return to Manhattan one last time with his “Damn Right Farewell” tour, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 in the Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium.

K-State officials indicated the music icon performed at McCain Auditorium in September 2014.

K-State officials said at age 86, Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a significant influence on rock titans Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound and a living link to the city’s days of electric blues.

According to officials with K-State, Guy has received eight Grammy awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, a record 38 Blues Music Awards, the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Presidential National Medal of Arts, Rolling stone Magazine ranked him No. 23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

K-State officials noted tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the ticket office in the McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids 17 and younger get 50% off the general price of admission for this show.

For more information, K-State officials said to email mccain@k-state.edu.

