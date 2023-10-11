Auburn-Washburn awards highest donation to district teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn Schools Foundation is celebrating a record-setting year for financial awards granted to some of the district’s teachers.

The foundation awarded nearly $65,000 to 76 teachers this morning — which, according to USD 437 superintendent Scott McWilliams, is the highest number of recipients and the most money ever awarded from the foundation.

”First of all, it is always nice being in schools, seeing kids learning [and] growing,” said McWilliams. “It is exciting to see the teachers be so enthusiastic about ‘Oh my gosh, this grant has been awarded,’ and it is all for the kids, and today is the day we get to celebrate. Not only with those teachers — the 76 teachers — but all the kids that are going to have an impact from these grants.”

These grants will go towards several classroom projects that the foundation believes will go ‘above and beyond’ the current USD 437 curriculum.

Since 1999, the Auburn-Washburn Schools Foundation has awarded 882 grants to educators, reaching more than $659,000 awarded to teachers.

