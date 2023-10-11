Affidavit sheds new light on alleged rape by former Jayhawk basketball player

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The arrest affidavit of a former Jayhawk basketball player accused of rape has shed new light on the situation.

The arrest affidavit of Arterio Morris for an alleged rape has shed no light on the case open against the former University of Kansas basketball player. Detectives were called to McCarthy Hall on the KU campus around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 with reports of a rape.

When they arrived, the victim reported Morris had pulled her onto his lap and forced himself on her. The victim attempted to fight back, however, Morris allegedly pinned her down by her neck and said, “You know you like it.”

In an interview later that day, the affidavit indicated that Morris said he first stopped having sex with the victim, then “fumbled his words” and said he did not have sex with her.

On Sept. 11, detectives said they found Morris at his dorm room where he refused to give a statement and referred them to an attorney for future communications.

The University of Kansas Police Department also said it received notes from conversations between staff at the KU Office of Civil Rights and Title IX and Morris about the incident. These notes also documented that Morris said nothing happened with the victim and said he was not alone with her at any point.

Morris is set to face his first appearance in Douglas Co. District Court at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.