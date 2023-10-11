Affidavit sheds new light on alleged rape by former Jayhawk basketball player

FILE - Texas guard Arterio Morris brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA...
FILE - Texas guard Arterio Morris brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Austin, Texas, Dec. 10, 2022. Morris, now at Kansas, has entered a plea deal to end a misdemeanor assault case against him in Texas, canceling a trial scheduled for October, his attorney said Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Morris was originally charged with a Class A misdemeanor on allegations he assaulted an ex-girlfriend in June 2022, shortly before he enrolled at Texas. Morris transferred to Kansas after the 2022-2023 season. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The arrest affidavit of a former Jayhawk basketball player accused of rape has shed new light on the situation.

The arrest affidavit of Arterio Morris for an alleged rape has shed no light on the case open against the former University of Kansas basketball player. Detectives were called to McCarthy Hall on the KU campus around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 with reports of a rape.

KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape

When they arrived, the victim reported Morris had pulled her onto his lap and forced himself on her. The victim attempted to fight back, however, Morris allegedly pinned her down by her neck and said, “You know you like it.”

In an interview later that day, the affidavit indicated that Morris said he first stopped having sex with the victim, then “fumbled his words” and said he did not have sex with her.

On Sept. 11, detectives said they found Morris at his dorm room where he refused to give a statement and referred them to an attorney for future communications.

The University of Kansas Police Department also said it received notes from conversations between staff at the KU Office of Civil Rights and Title IX and Morris about the incident. These notes also documented that Morris said nothing happened with the victim and said he was not alone with her at any point.

Morris is set to face his first appearance in Douglas Co. District Court at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves teen dead as 27th homicide recorded
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Charles Collins
Assault leads to rape arrest of man found be in violation of protection order

Latest News

File Image
New regulation requires 2-person train crews on all Kansas railroads
FILE - In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas' Silvio De Sousa reaches for a rebound during...
Jayhawks to face probation for alleged NCAA recruitment scandal, lose banner
Downtown Topeka Inc officials said they are announcing the return of the Miracle on Kansas Ave....
Downtown Topeka Inc. announces return of Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade
Logan Casteel
Trial begins for man accused of October 2022 attempted murder in Emporia