Woman arrested after man allegedly beaten in Manhattan attack

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested after a 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten in an afternoon attack in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, law enforcement officials were called to the 200 block of N. 9th St. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 25-year-old man who reported a woman he knew had attacked and threatened him. The suspect was identified as Dania Decoteau, 39, of Manhattan.

RCPD said Decoteau was found shortly after and was arrested. She was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon
  • Criminal threat
  • Battery

As of Tuesday, Decoteau remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

