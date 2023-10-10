Woman arrested after man allegedly beaten in Manhattan attack

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested after a 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten in an afternoon attack in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, law enforcement officials were called to the 200 block of N. 9th St. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 25-year-old man who reported a woman he knew had attacked and threatened him. The suspect was identified as Dania Decoteau, 39, of Manhattan.

RCPD said Decoteau was found shortly after and was arrested. She was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon

Criminal threat

Battery

As of Tuesday, Decoteau remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

