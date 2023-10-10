Weekend hit-and-run leads to brief chase in downtown Lawrence, one arrested

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend hit-and-run in downtown Lawrence led to the arrest of one man after he led officers on a short chase through an alleyway and was found to be intoxicated.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, first responders were called to the area of 11th and Kentucky St. after a hit-and-run was reported.

Responding officers said they saw a man standing near a parked car at 11th and Massachusetts St. which had fit the description of the vehicle involved in the wreck. They stopped to question the man, who was identified as Cody T. Larrick, 37, however, he said he was not involved.

LPD said that is when Larrick took off on foot through the alley toward the courthouse. Officers were able to quickly catch up with him and place him into custody. Evidence was collected at the scene and an investigation was started.

During the investigation, officers said they found Larrick had allegedly been intoxicated and drugs were found inside the vehicle. He was ultimately taken to the Douglas Co. Correctional Facility where he was booked on:

Driving under the influence

Driving while license suspended

Failure to stop at an accident

Transporting an open container

Interference with law enforcement

Possession of a stimulant

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Failure to appear

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the original wreck. Larrick was also found to be houseless and living at the Lawrence Community Shelter.

As of Tuesday, Larrick no longer remains behind bars.

