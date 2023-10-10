Washburn University music faculty to perform annual Faculty Showcase Concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University music faculty will perform their annual Faculty Showcase Concert.

Washburn University officials said the music and theatre department will perform their annual Faculty Showcase Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 at White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus.

Washburn University officials indicated this performance will include various pieces by the Washburn music faculty, including classical standards, new music, composers from under-represented background, music by women and more. The public is invited to the free concert.

Washburn University officials noted the faculty performing include Dr. Zsolt Eder, violin, Dr. Kowoon Lee, piano, Andrew Hakenewerth, trombone, Dr. Joseph DeSota, tenor, Cathy Altman, staff pianist, Dr. Emily Foltz, oboe, Dr. Lucy Tan, piano, Dr. Bryce Call, trumpet, Dr. Crystal Buck, soprano, Todd Staerkel, bass, Dr. Rebecca Meador, flute, and Dr. Austin Way, bassoon.

