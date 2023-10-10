Washburn soccer moves up in national rankings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods 10-1-1 record has them in good company as the season continues.

After their match against Northeastern State and breaking the program record of eight straight wins, they pushed it to nine against Missouri Western last Friday but that streak was snapped on Sunday against Northwest Missouri State. The Ichabods have avoided defeat in 10 straight matches, the most for the program since 2006.

After being No. 25 last week, the ‘Bods are now No. 23 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Association national poll. In the central region Washburn stays at No. 3 behind only Minnesota State University-Mankato at No. 2 and the No. 1 team, Central Missouri.

