Washburn promotes domestic abuse awareness through poetry readings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Washburn community are speaking out against domestic violence with the release of a new book of poetry.

The university, in collaboration with the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment, and Washburn’s Counseling Services, marked the release of “Ichabods Speak Out Again, Poetry against Domestic Violence.’ The book follows the 2018 Ichabods speak out book of poetry in response to the Me-Too movement. The new poetry book includes poets from Washburn, the Topeka community, and Topeka Connections sharing reflections about domestic violence situations they encountered.

“We know that this is happening everywhere, but we never, or seldom, get the chance to talk about that in our everyday lives,” Co-host and WU Senior Lecturer Dennis Etzel, Jr. said.”That we want to also protect those people who might be survivors, but it’s just an uncomfortable topic to bring up sometimes, but this gives us a venue, then, to really speak up and say this is happening.”

The book was given out for free. The University also holds readings in April focusing on sexual assault.

