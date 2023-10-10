Washburn promotes domestic abuse awareness through poetry readings

Members of the Washburn community are speaking out against domestic violence with the release...
Members of the Washburn community are speaking out against domestic violence with the release of a new book of poetry.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Washburn community are speaking out against domestic violence with the release of a new book of poetry.

The university, in collaboration with the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment, and Washburn’s Counseling Services, marked the release of “Ichabods Speak Out Again, Poetry against Domestic Violence.’ The book follows the 2018 Ichabods speak out book of poetry in response to the Me-Too movement. The new poetry book includes poets from Washburn, the Topeka community, and Topeka Connections sharing reflections about domestic violence situations they encountered.

“We know that this is happening everywhere, but we never, or seldom, get the chance to talk about that in our everyday lives,” Co-host and WU Senior Lecturer Dennis Etzel, Jr. said.”That we want to also protect those people who might be survivors, but it’s just an uncomfortable topic to bring up sometimes, but this gives us a venue, then, to really speak up and say this is happening.”

The book was given out for free. The University also holds readings in April focusing on sexual assault.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson sent a follow-up letter to...
Topeka Public Schools issues follow-up statement on death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
A 36-year-old man from Hutchinson who died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near...
Officials identify fatality victim from Sunday afternoon rollover crash in Osage County
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
Stacie Sayles
Woman arrested after temporarily stealing semi-truck

Latest News

The district hosted this all staff celebration at Topeka Performing Arts Center Tuesday morning.
USD 501 holds annual All-Staff celebration
Douglas County District Attorney officials said Daniele Leone, 33, of Kansas City, Missouri,...
Missouri man sentenced for 2021 fentanyl overdose death
KWO officials said the RAC will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 to tour the Bowerstock Dam...
Kansas Water Office Regional Advisory Committee to host meeting for water issues
The City of Manhattan is closing Denison Ave. north of Kimball Ave/Agricultural Rd.
City of Manhattan closes Denison Ave. north of Kimball Ave.