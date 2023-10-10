Warming up until storms on Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures should be warm overnight with lows only in the middle 50s. Some light rain is possible, but our biggest threat for rain will arrive this Thursday.

Thursday night could potentially bring storms to NE Kansas, though the timing is still uncertain. At the latest, we should see some thunderstorms beginning to pop up by 10 PM Thursday, which could affect anyone leaving the Chiefs game Thursday night! Stayed tuned to WIBW for the latest on this inclement weather threat.

Tonight

A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of showers before 10pm, then a chance of sprinkles between 10pm and 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday

A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 1pm, then a slight chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a north wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

