USD 501 holds annual All-Staff celebration

The district hosted this all staff celebration at Topeka Performing Arts Center Tuesday morning.
The district hosted this all staff celebration at Topeka Performing Arts Center Tuesday morning.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 501 students 51 had the day off so their teachers could work on professional development, that also included a special celebration.

The district hosted this all staff celebration at Topeka Performing Arts Center Tuesday morning. 2,400 staff members came together to highlight public education and its impact on the community. The Topeka High Drumline performed and also received a $1,000 check from the district.

While the event was celebratory in nature, they also held a moment of silence to honor the life of Zoey Felix and another USD 501 elementary student who recently passed away due to a health issue.

“So, we know every day that we have challenges with our young people that they come to us with. so today we’ll take that moment of silence in honor of all of the lives of students that we’ve impacted and have impacted us.”

The district also named its nominees for Kansas Teacher of The Year.

