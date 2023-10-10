Upcoming docuseries chronicles history of iconic Topeka landmark

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “The Hill that Healed a Nation” is a three part docuseries exploring the long history of Martin Hill, home to the Menninger clock tower and a sprawling campus of buildings.

The trailer was released Tuesday, on World Mental Health Day in honor of the progress made at the site for mental and behavioral health.

The three-part docuseries comes as a collaboration between the Abandoned Atlas Foundation and the Sunflower Foundation in effort to shed light on lesser known part of the land’s past.

“Every single chapter of this story needs to be told.” says Emily Cowan, co-president of the Abandoned Atlas Foundation, a non-profit that seeks to ensure abandoned historical buildings are not forgotten. Cowan is also the co-founder of Abandoned Kansas, which continues that mission specifically in the Sunflower State.

The series looks at the chapters of Martin Hill’s story before it was famous for housing Menninger’s.

“There was even another chapter before it became known as a health hill or healing Hill,” says Billie Hall, president and CEO of the Sunflower Foundation. “And that was with the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.”

It continues by exploring the Menninger era, which led progress in the area of mental health right here in the Golden City.

“The revitalization of the clock tower and answering those questions or informing those people that didn’t know why they had to leave Topeka through this docuseries is in a way going to help heal the community,” says Cowan. “Losing that clock tower, I think would just be an absolute shame. And it would further you know, open that wound that the Minister is leading Topeka left in the first place.”

Today, Martin Hill’s legacy of health and healing lives on. The Sunflower Foundation has made its home in two of the restored campus buildings.

“So while we’re also capturing the history of the hill and the buildings, we’re also capturing the beautiful restoration project that sunflower Foundation had done,” says Michael Schwarz, who is also a co-president of the Abandoned Atlas Foundation alongside Cowan. “I hope that that Menninger clock tower or the SBA clock tower has new life just around the corner.”

Hall says its her organization’s goal to continue sharing the story of Martin Hill and the momentous developments made there in the fields of mental and behavioral health.

“I don’t think we want to lose sight of history, “ she says. “Really ever, and especially on something as special as this hill. And it’s hard today to know what came before. And so that’s part of what our our current commitment is, and I think people will learn a lot and understand that Kansas had a significant position in the development of our health systems, and most importantly, in behavioral health and mental health.”

Plans continue for redeveloping the clock tower building as a senior living facility. A timeline is not yet set for the project.

