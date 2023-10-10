Tuesday forecast: Warming in the next few days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs will remain warm through Thursday before a strong cold front Thursday night leaves northeast KS in more Fall like conditions Friday through early next week. While a few spotty showers/storms could exist at times through Thursday, the highest probability of rain for most of northeast KS won’t develop until Thursday evening.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the mild weather the next couple days while you can before it gets much cooler by Friday.

The best chance for rain and storms is expected Thursday night. Still too early to confidently say there will be rain (and for how long it will last) during the Chiefs game but at this time it does look dry with the highest impact being from storms in northeast KS impacting the drive back after the game. Keep checking back for updates in case that changes.

Be ready for winds to gust 25-40 mph Wednesday through Friday. Closer to 15-30 mph gusts this weekend.



An active weather pattern is expected the rest of the week from a warm front pushing up from the south late tonight into tomorrow morning, an upper level low producing strong winds and a cold front pushing through by Thursday night. Depending on the warm front’s location especially late Wednesday afternoon, will depend on where storms develop. Right now it does look to be far enough north where most of the storms will likely remain in Nebraska and Iowa but will monitor areas along HWY 36.

Normal High: 72/Normal Low: 48 (WIBW)

Today: Clouds develop after 2pm with a very low chance for sprinkles. Most spots will be dry. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds SE 5-10 mph, gusts 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Can’t rule out an isolated shower/storm especially as the warm front pushes up from the south. Again most spots will remain dry and even for those lucky areas that get rain, it won’t amount to much. Lows in the low 50s north with mid-upper 50s for most spots. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A few clouds possible early otherwise it’ll generally be mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s for the warmest day of the week. Winds S 15-30 mph.

Thursday will be warm again with highs in the 80s and gusts closer to 40 mph. The best chance for storms will likely start developing out toward central KS after 4pm pushing through the eastern half of KS during the evening hours. Severe weather is possible so stay weather aware.

Behind the front it’s going to be party to mostly cloudy Friday through early next week and highs that could range anywhere from mid 50s to mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will gradually decrease each day especially after Friday as the storm system pushes away from the area.

Conditional risk storms even exist in the first place for KS late in the afternoon/evening hours, most of the storms will remain in Nebraska. Hail/wind risk. (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms late in the afternoon/evening (SPC/WIBW)

